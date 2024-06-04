Mayawati's BSP decimated in all 80 LS seats in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Staring at one of its worst electoral defeats from Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is trailing behind in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Currently, the BSP has garnered about 1.92 per cent votes in the country and 9.16 per cent votes in Uttar Pradesh, as per Election Commission data.

At 2.00 pm, according to the poll panel, Samajwadi Party candidates were leading on 37 Lok Sabha seats in the politically-crucial UP, while their INDIA bloc ally Congress was leading on seven seats.

The BJP is leading on 33 seats in the state, while its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal and Apna Dal (Sonelal) are leading on one Lok Sabha seat each.

Chandrashekhar of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) is leading from Nagina (SC) seat over his BJP rival by over 1.09 lakh votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when the Narendra Modi wave had swept the state, the BSP had then too failed to win any seat in UP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP contested the elections in alliance with the SP and RRLD, and emerged victorious in 10 parliamentary constituencies.

The BSP, which has the status of a national party, had won 21 seats in 2009 in UP, improving its tally of 19 in 2004.

The Mayawati-led party had won six seats in UP in the 1996 Lok Sabha polls , four seats in the 1998 parliamentary elections and 14 seats in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections.

The BSP's electoral performance in the 2022 UP assembly elections was equally poor as only one BSP candidate managed to win.