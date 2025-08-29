Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand promoted as BSP national convener

Lucknow, Aug 29 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati has promoted her nephew Akash Anand, appointing him as the BSP's national convener, party sources said.

Akash had been functioning as the BSP's chief national coordinator till now.

If the sources are to be believed, the post of national convener is second to that of the national president. Akash has now become the second most powerful leader, they said.

The BSP has not yet issued any official statement about Akash's fresh appointment.

Mayawati had on March 2 expelled Akash from all party posts and appointed his father, Anand Kumar, national coordinator in his place.

On April 13, Akash issued a public apology and asserted that he considered Mayawati her only political guru. He expressed his desire to return to the party fold.

After taking Akash back into the party, Mayawati on May 19 appointed him as the party's chief national coordinator, a month after he was brought back into the party fold.

BSP UP unit president Vishwanath Pal, talking to PTI on Friday, confirmed that Akash has now become the national convener of the party.

Later, in a post on X, Pal said, "Many thanks to respected sister Kumari Mayawati ji for appointing Shri Akash Anand ji as the national convener of the BSP. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to national convener Hon. Akash Anand ji. #JaiBhim." Pal said, "On the instructions of Behenji (Mayawati), along with Akash Bhaiya, we have started preparing for the 2027 UP assembly elections." "In 2027, as in 2007, we will form the government in UP again and make Behenji the chief minister of the country's largest state," Pal said.

Pal's post was shared by senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra on X.

In a post on X in Hindi, Akash expressed his heartfelt gratitude to BSP chief Mayawati and thanked her for appointing him as the national convener of the party.

He said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to respected Behen ji for appointing me as the national convener of the Bahujan Samaj Party. I will also work with full dedication and hard work to take forward the movement of Param Pujya Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji and Manyavar Saheb Shri Kanshiram ji according to the guidance and direction of respected Behen ji.

"My heartfelt best wishes to all my colleagues and newly appointed office-bearers of the party. Jai Bhim, Jai Bharat," he said.

According to party sources, Akash's responsibility will be to review the work of all sectors, central and state coordinators and state presidents. He will report directly to Mayawati.

The sources said that six national coordinators have been appointed instead of four and they are Ramji Gautam, Rajaram, Randhir Singh Beniwal, Lalji Medhankar, Atar Singh Rao and Dharamveer Singh Ashok. All these coordinators will report to Akash.

The party leadership has entrusted the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh to Vishwanath Pal for the second time. Pal said that the party chief had entrusted him with the responsibility of UP for the first time in December 2022.

As chief national coordinator, Akash will function above the three national coordinators. The post has been created especially for him, making him virtually the party's second in command. The decision to elevate Akash was taken by Mayawati at the party's meeting of coordinators in the national capital, the sources said.