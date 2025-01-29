Mayawti expresses concern over 'anti-poor' politics, says BSP only 'true' Ambedkarite party

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday expressed concern over the increasing "anti-poor", capitalist politics and a rise in caste and communal animosity as she addressed an All India meeting of party leaders in Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the party in Hindi, the BJP supremo called upon the party members to fight for the ‘Bahujans’, a term that means "the majority", and largely refers to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and minorities.

Mayawati said the BSP's fight is to ensure the "rule of the Bahujan communities", so that poor, Dalits, tribals, OBCs, Muslims and other religious minorities can live a dignified life.

She called upon the party members to strengthen the organisation and increase the party's mass base among all communities.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister stressed that there is a need to get youth to join the movement, adding that the "BSP is a cadre-based party, unlike Congress and BJP".

She added that rising influence of pro-rich, anti-poor parties in Indian politics has led to the poor, Dalits, tribals and OBCs being at risk of losing legal rights like reservation, and have become more deprived.

Calling BSP the only true "Ambedkerite" party, she accused BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party of indulging in doublespeak over the issues of the weaker social groups. PTI AO NB