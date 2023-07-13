Maybe govt will coin 'minimum funds, maximum research' slogan: Chidambaram's dig over institutes 'not getting funds'

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidamabram took a swipe at the Centre on Thursday over top research institutions of the country reportedly not having received any funds since April this year, saying maybe the government will coin a new slogan – 'minimum funds, maximum research'.

Citing a media report which claimed that scientists at top research institutions who ought to have received funds from central agencies for this financial year in April, were still waiting, Chidambaram said that as a result of this, purchases are on hold and project staff have not been paid for three months.

He also quoted senior scientist, S C Lakhotia, as saying that he is paying his project staff from his own pocket.

Why are the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Biotechnology silent on the matter, the former Union minister asked.