Jaipur: Mayo College, one of India's most historic and prestigious residential schools, will commemorate the 150th anniversary of its founding with a four-day celebration from November 27 to 30 in Ajmer.

"The anniversary celebrations will showcase a vibrant spectrum of events reflecting the school's cultural, artistic, sporting and intellectual strengths. The programme will include a special assembly, temple service, extensive student exhibitions, an art exhibition inaugurated by artist Paresh Maity and an art auction curated by Charu Sharma," a release said.

A Harvard vs Mayo polo match, prize-giving ceremonies, dramatic productions by junior and senior students and musical performances including a concert by Sonu Nigam will also be part of the commemorations.

The campus will host a vintage car display, a laser-mapping and drone show on the main building and the inauguration of the new Kapuria Centre of Excellence for AI and Robotics.

Mayo College Principal Saurav Sinha said that Mayo's legacy is enriched by generations of students who have contributed meaningfully to society.

"The 150-year milestone reinforces the school's mission to nurture individuals who are confident, compassionate and globally aware," he said.

Mayo College general council president and a member of the erstwhile Jodhpur royal family Gaj Singh said that the school's longevity is the result of its unwavering commitment to holistic education, stakeholder inclusion and continuous institutional renewal.

In a special note marking the milestone, he said that the 150th anniversary is both a celebration and a responsibility.

The institution was established in 1875. It has iconic Indo-Saracenic architecture and the campus is spread over 187 acres.