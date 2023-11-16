Mayor ticks off pvt firm over not picking garbage in MCD's West Zone

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Mayor Shelly Oberoi has reprimanded a private firm engaged by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for allegedly not picking garbage in area under its West Zone, officials said on Thursday.

The mayor held a meeting with the representatives of the firm on Thursday and instructed it to deal with the issue on an urgent basis, they said.

The mayor has warned that it will be blacklisted if garbage is not picked timely in the West Zone, the officials said.

There was no immediate reaction from the firm. PTI SJJ KND CK CK