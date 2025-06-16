Mayors play crucial role in development, progress of cities: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Monday said that mayors play a significant role in ensuring development and progress of the cities.

He emphasized that they implement government policies and schemes on the ground, understand the aspirations of citizens, and work to resolve their issues.

In the vision of local self-governance, mayors are akin to the backbone, Saini said while addressing the 115th meeting of the All India Mayor's Executive Council held on Monday in Panchkula district.

Saini said that in Haryana, mayors are directly elected by the people and possess executive powers. This system creates a strong bridge between citizens and their representatives, making the decision-making process more accountable and effective.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the nation progresses toward the goal of a "Developed India," the role of cities has become increasingly crucial.

Cities are not just places of residence, they are engines of economic growth, centres of innovation, and confluences of cultural exchange, he added.

Haryana views urbanisation not as a challenge but as an opportunity and the state's vision is to make cities a blend of "Ease of Living" and "Ease of Doing Business", he said, according to an official statement.

He stressed that urban development must not be limited to infrastructure like buildings and roads but must also focus on making cities vibrant, sensitive, and self-reliant.

The chief minister said that by 2047, nearly 900 million people in India are expected to live in cities and it is not just a number but a vast opportunity, for new infrastructure, new lifestyles, and new possibilities.

Saini emphasised the need for this transition to be aligned with planned urbanisation, digital integration, and environmental sustainability.

He informed that in Haryana, the budget allocated to urban local bodies (ULBs) has increased from Rs 1,693 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 5,666 crore in 2025-26. Four metropolitan development authorities have been established, and cities like Faridabad and Karnal are being developed as smart cities.

Under this initiative, 45 projects worth Rs 930 crore are ongoing in Faridabad, while 122 projects worth Rs 927 crore are underway in Karnal.

Additionally, 2,417 unauthorised colonies have been regularised and development works worth Rs 1,000 crore are being carried out in newly authorised colonies, he said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the meeting would serve as a milestone in reviewing past experiences, discussing new challenges, and strengthening mayoral institutions.

He called upon all mayors who are attending the event from various parts of the country to brand their cities, give them a unique identity, and actively participate in this mission.

He expressed confidence that the council's deliberations would lead to constructive discussions and new resolutions, with each delegate becoming an agent of positive transformation in their respective cities.

Saini praised Indore's performance in cleanliness rankings and encouraged mayors and councillors to study its model for implementation in Haryana's cities.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, BJP MLA from Kalka, Shakti Rani Sharma, All India Mayor Council President Madhuri Atul Patel, Organizing General Secretary and former Madhya Pradesh minister Umashankar along with mayors from various states were among those present.