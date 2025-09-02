Mayors should replicate effective models from well-managed states: Khattar

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that mayors should replicate effective models from well-managed states in their own regions.

Addressing the 53rd annual general meeting of the All India Council of Mayors held in Karnal, the Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs emphasised the importance of focusing on cleanliness and hygiene, stating that we must work together to achieve a cleaner India.

"Only when our country is truly clean can we claim that India has made remarkable progress in cleanliness," he said.

He urged all mayors to form dedicated teams with their councillors and take collective responsibility without bias or discrimination to ensure cities are kept clean and well-maintained.

Khattar said the municipal body serves as the third tier of governance in cities after the the central and state governments.

"There are 5,020 cities across the country, and urbanisation is increasing rapidly. In 1970, the urban population was just 20 per cent. Fifty years later, it rose to 35 per cent, and it is projected that in the next 15 years, 50 per cent of the population will be living in urban areas," he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

"People are increasingly migrating to cities in search of employment, a trend that is not merely a statistic, but a reflection of immense opportunities for growth, modern infrastructure, and improved lifestyles," the minister said.

To realise the vision of a developed India, coordinated efforts are needed in this direction. Therefore, municipal bodies must ensure the provision of better facilities in cities, Khattar said.

He that mayors should replicate effective models from well-managed states in their own regions. Citing the example of mayoral elections, he noted that while Uttar Pradesh had a system of direct elections for the mayor's post, Haryana initially did not.

Khattar said when he served as Haryana chief minister, he changed it by introducing direct elections for mayors in the state.

On Tuesday, Khattar emphasised that the implementation of such systems requires legislative action by the respective state governments.

The Union minister emphasised that each city has its own unique characteristics; some are religious hubs, while others are industrial centres leading to different needs and challenges. Therefore, tailored arrangements must be made accordingly, he said.

He urged all public representatives to work continuously for the development and improvement of their cities.

Khattar said that the central and state governments provide funds to municipal bodies. If these bodies plan effectively and work to increase their own income, their expenditures will also improve.

He advised spending only as necessary and emphasised the need to foster a strong work culture within municipal organisations.

Employees should be trained in new technologies, and efforts must be made to protect the environment while also planning for the future, Khattar said.

The minister further said that now the pattern of the "Swachhta" competition organised at the national level has also been changed. States securing first, second, and third places will next compete by pairing with the municipal bodies that rank lowest in their respective states.

Only if both participants improve their rankings will they secure a place in the 'Swachhta' rankings, he said.