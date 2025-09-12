Mazar vandalised in Meerut; shrine repaired

Meerut (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) Tensions flared in the Falawada police station area of Meerut after a 'mazar' (shrine) was found damaged on Friday.

A large crowd gathered at the site, alleging that the act was a deliberate attempt to incite religious hatred.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said police were informed that the shrine, located in a field, had been vandalised during the wee hours on Friday.

"A police team, along with senior officials, reached the location and spoke with locals. The damaged portion of the shrine has since been repaired," said the officer.

Mishra said a case has been registered and two police teams have been formed to investigate the incident. The police are now reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the culprits.

Following the incident, residents submitted a formal complaint at the Falawada police station.

Samajwadi Party MLA from Sardhana, Atul Pradhan, has condemned the act, calling it "serious and unfortunate", and has urged the administration to take strict and swift action against the culprits. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS