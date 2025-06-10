MB Patil launches ‘Uthpadana Manthana’ to drive Karnataka’s manufacturing growth

Bengaluru, Jun 10 (PTI) Karnataka Government on Tuesday hosted the first edition of 'Uthpadana Manthana', a post-Invest Karnataka 2025, initiative designed to fast-track the state's vision of becoming India’s premier manufacturing hub.

The day-long conclave hosted under the leadership of M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development served as a strategic platform to engage directly with industry leaders and co-create a clear, actionable roadmap for industrial growth, officials said.

According to official statement, the conclave brought together around 80 senior executives—CEOs and CXOs—from nearly 60 companies across key sectors. These leaders engaged in focused discussions around six priority areas identified by the Government: Aerospace & Defence (including Space Tech and Drones), Electronics and Semiconductors, Capital Goods and Robotics, Auto & Electric Vehicles, Technical and MMF-based Textiles, and Consumer Products such as FMCG, footwear, and toys.

“Uthpadana Manthana reflects our commitment to transform Karnataka into a global manufacturing powerhouse. This initiative goes beyond policy discussions—it's about working directly with industry leaders to co-create practical, high-impact solutions....The broader objective of Uthpadana Manthana is aligned with the state’s vision to attract Rs 7.5 lakh crore in investments and create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years," Patil said, in a statement.

According to him, the Government is also focused on scaling up merchandise exports by leveraging Free Trade Warehousing Zones, export-oriented industrial parks, and faster port access.

"Karnataka seeks to establish itself as India’s most competitive ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) destination by attracting OSAT/ATMP players and strengthening the component ecosystem. With focused efforts in sectors like EVs, semiconductors, aerospace, and advanced textiles, this is just the beginning—Uthpadana Manthana will be a continuous engagement to drive real, lasting impact," he added.

Patil said that Karnataka Government will now establish dedicated task forces for each sector to implement the ideas and proposals emerging from Uthpadana Manthana, ensuring the state remains at the forefront of India's industrial transformation.