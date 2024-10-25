MBA student rescued from abductors after skirmish in Gurugram, man held

Gurugram, Oct 25 (PTI) Police here arrested a man for allegedly abducting an MBA final year student from Sector 57 area in a taxi and demanding ransom of Rs 25,000, an officer said on Friday.

The victim, Varun Aggarwal, a native of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, was rescued after a skirmish with the abductors, some of whom, however, managed to escape.

Aggarwal, a student at ICFAI, Gurugram, was abducted Wednesday night after he booked a taxi.

According to police, his friend Gaurav Soni received a call in the night from Aggarwal, who requested him to transfer him Rs 25,000 since his mother was ill.

But when Soni called his mother and found her well, he grew suspicious and to buy some time asked Aggarwal to come to Hong Kong Bazaar in Sector 57 and collect the money in person.

However, it was not Aggarwal, but someone else, who came to collect the money.

A police team on motorcycle which had already come there by then nabbed the person, who identified himself as Shivraj, a resident of Dadrah mohalla, Badshahpur.

During interrogation Shivraj revealed that they had kidnapped Aggarwal and kept him hostage inside an Eeco van near Ullahwas village, the officer said.

Police then made a call to his partners from Shivraj's phone feigning that he had collected the ransom and asked them to come pick him up from Sector 62 red light.

After some time, a van arrived at the spot and a confrontation ensued between police and the car occupants.

Though the driver managed to escape, police rescued Aggarwal since his sfaety was paramount, said Varun Dahiya, ACP, Crime.

"The person knew that Varun's father has a good business. We are conducting raids to nab the remaining accused," he added. PTI COR VN VN