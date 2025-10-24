MBBS student, 21, commits suicide over poor grades in Kota

Kota, Oct 24 (PTI) A third-year MBBS student of Kota Government Medical College allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house here on Friday, a police official said.

She was found dead in her residence in Aakashvani Colony in Rajasthan's Kota.

According to her family, Prachi Meena (21), was suffering from depression after poor grades in a recent examination at the medical college.

Meena was the daughter of an All India Radio (Aakashvani) employee posted in Jhalawar district and her family was from Dausa, Rajasthan.

She lived in a government quarter with three siblings, Nayapura Circle Inspector Vinod Kumar said.

Meena allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in a room in her house on Friday noon, police said. Her sister noticed her hanging and called the neighbours for help.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, following which the her family members took her to the MBS Government Hospital and informed the police, the officer said.

Police said prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide and police have lodged a case under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita for investigation, he added.

An autopsy is underway, following which the body would be handed over to family members, police said. PTI COR ARB SKY SKY