MBBS student allegedly ragged, assaulted by seniors, officials initiate action

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Feb 19 (PTI) A MBBS student was allegedly ragged and assaulted by his seniors at a medical college here, following which authorities have swung into action and have initiated legal action against the culprits, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim is a second-year MBBS student at Al-Ameen Medical College, and hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to official sources, the student has alleged that he was subjected to ragging and physical assault by senior students. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday evening during a cricket match, when they questioned his presence and demanded that he leave, but he refused.

He was allegedly asked to sing songs and dance for their amusement, and was even threatened.

The district Deputy Commissioner's office in a statement said, the student did not suffer any injuries and that he was physically healthy, and appropriate legal action is being taken against four senior students.

"Regarding the report that a student at Al-Ameen Medical College in Navarasapura village of Tikota taluk being subjected to ragging and physical violence by 4 senior MBBS students of the same college, as per the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, Vijayapura and Tikota Tahsildars and Additional Superintendents of Police met the student who was assaulted, checked him, and inquired his well-being," the statement read.

They have given a report stating that the student did not suffer any injuries and he was physically healthy, it said.

The details of the incident have been given to the Principal Secretary to the Government, Medical Education Department, Mohammad Mohsin, and he has asked to provide appropriate assistance to the attacked student and appropriate legal action to be taken against the four senior students who assaulted him.

The Deputy Commissioner's office statement further stated that appropriate legal action is being taken against the students who assaulted him.