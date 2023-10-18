MBBS student dies after jumping from hostel building in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur

Jaipur, Oct 18 (PTI) An MBBS student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a medical college hostel in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Wednesday, police said.

Sudhanshi Singh (22) died after jumping from the Dungarpur Medical College hostel, said Head Constable Popatlal.

Singh, a resident of Bharatpur, was a first-year MBBS student and lived alone in the hostel room, he said.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted after the deceased's family members come from Bharatpur. PTI AG AS NB