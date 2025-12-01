MBBS student dies in scooter accident, another injured in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Dec 1(PTI) An MBBS student died while another sustained serious injuries in a scooter accident in Himachal Pradesh's Bilapsur district, police said on Monday.

Both the students were studying at AIIMS Bilaspur. The deceased has been named as Akhilesh, a resident of Rajasthan. He was riding the scooter with Ayush Kumar as the pillion rider.

Ayush, a resident of Haryana, was seriously injured in the accident and is currently battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at AIIMS Bilaspur. Both students had reportedly been out of the hostel since the day before.

Due to a technical fault in the CCTV camera installed at Padgal Chowk, the police were unable to obtain clear footage of the incident. This raises doubt whether the victim lost control of the scooter or it was hit by another vehicle, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Chaudhary said the police have registered a case against unknown individuals and initiated an investigation. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK