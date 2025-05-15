MBBS student ends life by jumping into lake in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 15 (PTI) A MBBS student at the AIIMS in Bibibnagar near here allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a lake, police said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old student, who belongs to Kerala, left the hostel on a two-wheeler, but did not return even after a long time.

His friends, who grew suspicious, informed his parents. The student's father found his location to be near a lake at Bibinagar, about 40 kms from Hyderabad.

Police, who were informed about the matter, found the student's two-wheeler, footwear and phone near the lake.

Police deployed expert swimmers who fished out the body from the lake.

The reason for the student's extreme step is not known immediately, they said.