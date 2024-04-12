MBBS student ends life in Kandivali in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) A 22-year-old MBBS student allegedly committed suicide on Friday in the northern Mumbai suburb of Kandivali, a police official said.

Advertisment

Ajay Zangid ended his life at around 11:30am in his house in Charkop, the official said.

"He was a student of a medical college in Latur and was reportedly suffering from depression due to low marks in his exams. He hanged himself in the hall of his house when his mother was in another room and his father was out," the official said.

"His mother spotted him hanging and alerted her husband and neighbours. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The family has told us they do not have complaints against anybody in connection with the incident," the official said. PTI DC BNM