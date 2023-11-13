MBBS student ends life in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old MBBS student of a private medical college in the city died by suicide on Monday.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as Prakruthi Shetty (20), city Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal told reporters here.

The student ended her life by jumping from the sixth floor of the hostel building at around 3 am, he said.

Police have a recovered a note from her hostel room, which said "she was frustrated with her life." A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation is on, the commissioner said. PTI MVG MVG ANE