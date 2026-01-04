MBBS student remains in first year for over a decade at Gorakhpur college; institute seeks NMC help

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) An unusual case has come to light at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur where an MBBS student of the 2014 batch has remained in the first year for more than a decade after failing to clear the first-year examination. Grappling with regulatory hurdles, the college administration has now approached the National Medical Commission (NMC) seeking its guidance to resolve the issue.

According to college authorities, the student, who could not clear the first-year MBBS examination in 2015, has been residing in the UG hostel since 2014.

The student has neither filled the examination form nor appeared for any subsequent attempts in the last 11 years. He is also not engaged in regular academic activities, officials said.

Under existing medical education rules, a student who fails the first-year MBBS examination is not required to seek fresh admission and can reappear by simply filling the examination form. Due to this provision, the student's enrolment continues to remain technically valid, preventing the college from cancelling his admission.

Repeated counselling sessions by the college authorities failed to yield any result, following which the administration contacted the student's father.

However, despite three phone calls from the principal's office asking him to visit the college, the student's father has not turned up so far, the officials said, adding that the father has shown little concern for his son's academic future.

It has further complicated matters for the college as the student's active enrolment status makes it difficult to evict him from the hostel.

The officials said mess fees are collected along with the examination form, and since the student has not filled the form for years, he has not paid mess charges but continues to avail free boarding and lodging facility.

The college has now sought guidance from the NMC to resolve the issue.

"A final decision will be taken only after clear directions are received from the NMC," BRD Medical College Principal Dr Ramkumar Jaiswal said.