MBBS students admitted in 2020-21 academic year who couldn't pass exam can make one more attempt

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) MBBS students who had taken admission during the 2020-21 academic year and could not pass their examination will be allowed to make one more attempt, the National Medical Commission said Monday.

"The National Medical Commission decided to allow one additional attempt (FIFTH attempt) to such MBBS students who were admitted in medical colleges during the academic year 2020-21 and could not pass their first professional MBBS examination as this batch was also affected by COVID 19 pandemics," the NMC said in a public notice.

It further underlined that this would be a one-time measure and may not be treated as a precedence in future. PTI PLB NSD NSD