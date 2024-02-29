MBVV police arrests 8 Myanmar nationals for illegal stay in India

Thane, Feb 29 (PTI) Eight Myanmar nationals were arrested by Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police for alleged illegal stay in India, an official said on Thursday.

They were arrested on February 26 by the Uttan Sagari police and have been charged under Foreigners Act as well as Passport Entry in India Rules, the official added.

He identified the eight as Imam Hussain Abdul Kasim (25), Mohammad Johar Noor Mohammad (39), Amir Hussain Asad Ali (42), Ali Hussain Abdul Sobi (49), Noorul Amin Yusuf Ali (52), Kamal Hussain Noor Kamal (35), Mohammad Zakir Hussain Abu Alam (30) and Hamid Hussain Ali Akbar (55).

"They were arrested from Choukgaon jetty on a tip off that they were staying within MBVV police limits without valid documents. Further probe is underway," the Uttan Sagari police station official added. PTI COR BNM