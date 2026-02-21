MBVV police begins drive to recruit 921 personnel

Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) The Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police has started a drive to recruit 921 personnel, including 81 drivers, a senior official said on Saturday.

A total of 57,990 applications were received for the vacant posts, Additional Police Commissioner Datta Shinde said.

"These comprise 39,202 for police constable positions and 18,788 for driver roles. Notably, the applicant pool includes 12,712 women and five transgender persons. Physical measurement and field tests began on February 20 at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Maidan in Bhayander West," he added.

To ensure transparency, the entire process is being videoed using 69 cameras, candidates are being informed of their marks on the spot, and a grievance redressal cell is active to resolve doubts immediately, Shinde said.

"A specialized drug testing team is monitoring the area to prevent the use of stimulants or performance-enhancing drugs. Action will be taken against any candidate found indulging in misconduct," Shinde warned.

A team of 551 personnel have been deployed to manage the daily influx of 2,500 candidates, he added. PTI COR BNM