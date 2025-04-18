MBVV police in Thane-Palghar introduce AI-based traffic violation detection system

Thane, Apr 18 (PTI) The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police with jurisdiction over large areas of Thane and Palghar districts has introduced an artificial intelligence-based multi-violation detection system to enhance traffic monitoring and road safety, commissioner Madhukar Pandey said on Friday.

The AI-based system was rolled out as a pilot project in March this year and the first traffic challan generated through this automation was issued on April 7, he said.

"It is a revolutionary leap in the evolution of traffic enforcement. The AI-driven platform will transform how traffic violations are identified and acted upon. Technology will minimize manual intervention and vastly improve the accuracy, speed, and reliability of enforcement," he said at a press briefing here.

"The newly deployed system can automatically detect multiple traffic violations with high precision. As part of its first phase of implementation, the system currently flags helmet compliance, triple seat riding, automatic number plate recognition. Traditionally, traffic officers relied on manual photography and video evidence to identify such violations," Pandey said.

In the next phase, the system will keep an eye on wrong-side driving, high speed, incident detection etc, the commissioner said.

"We are committed to leveraging technology not just for enforcement, but also for education and awareness. The ultimate aim is to change public behaviour through consistent and smart enforcement," he asserted. PTI COR BNM