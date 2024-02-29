MCA launches 'knowledge centre' to promote development of cricketing support staff

Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association has announced the launch of a new 'Knowledge Centre' programme to promote the development of the cricket coaching support staff, the MCA said.

Advertisment

With this initiative, the MCA aims to facilitate world-class education and training for the development of the cricketing support staff, the association said on its website.

Under its jurisdiction, the local cricket governing body will conduct various classes for freshers, providing Level O courses for anti-corruption liaison officers, curators, coaches, umpires, match observers, video analysts, physiotherapists, strength and conditioning coaches and masseurs.

The period of applying for these courses is currently open and the window will close on March 8.

"The MCA's initiative to provide education and training for cricket support staff aims to cultivate new talent in Mumbai cricket and offer equal opportunities for all aspiring professionals," MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik said in a statement. PTI DDV GK