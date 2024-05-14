MCC is now 'Modi Code of Conduct', stop blatant violations of poll code by BJP: TMC to EC

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to stop "blatant violations" of the poll code by the BJP and its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while alleging that the model code of conduct has been turned into "Modi Code of Conduct".

Advertisment

After submitting a letter over the matter to the poll panel, the TMC's Rajya Sabha MPs Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose addressed the media and expressed dismay over the "inaction" of the EC against PM Modi over Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations.

"(BJP chief) J P Nadda was served a notice but there has been absolutely no action taken on our complaints. Instead, PM Modi has become more emboldened in his remarks. He is making promises he has no right to make during elections, announcing financial schemes which his party cannot enact as the ruling party.

"Yet, there seems to be a disregard for the model code of conduct," Gokhale told reporters outside the EC headquarters here.

Advertisment

Both Ghose and Gokhale claimed that PM Modi was not being held accountable for the violations of the poll code.

"Under the watch of the Election Commission, the Model Code of Conduct has now become the Modi Code of Conduct. Any statement made by Modi goes unchecked and no action is taken against him. This undermines the fairness of our elections," Ghose said.

Gokhale said, "We have written to the EC demanding that for the remaining phases of the election, the Model Code of Conduct be strictly enforced, complaints be acted upon, and Prime Minister Modi not be given a clean chit every time he violates election rules." The TMC's letter to the Election Commission outlines specific instances of alleged violations by the BJP, including false and malicious allegations and appeals for votes based on religion, and divisive statements made by Prime Minister Modi in his rallies.

Advertisment

"The brazen and unabashed comments made by Modi are not only a deliberate attack on our secular republic but also against the ethos of free and fair electioneering," the letter stated.

"Since many of these breaches of the MCC have been committed by Narendra Modi and the ruling party at the Centre, BJP, the Election Commission has refused to act strongly on the basis of such complaints. In fact, many are compelled to conclude that the MCC has been turned into the Modi Code of Conduct!" it said.

The letter detailed instances where the TMC had lodged complaints against the BJP for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and urged the poll panel to take immediate and decisive action.

"You are earnestly requested to put a stop to such blatant violation of the MCC by the BJP and its leaders under the aegis of Modi. Failure to address these concerns would not only undermine the credibility of the electoral process but also erode public trust in the ECI and ultimately violate the basic structure of the Constitution," it added. PTI UZM GJS NSD NSD