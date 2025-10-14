MCD allocates Rs 12.5 crore for sanitation drive during festival season, 50 new LED lights per ward

Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 12.5 crore for a special festival sanitation and repair drive across the Capital.

The decision was announced at the civic body's monthly general house meeting. One of the major outcomes in the meeting was the passing of an on-table agenda regarding a three-month extension of the current contractor for Toll Tax and Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) collection at Delhi's border entry points.

The extension applies to specified commercial vehicles entering the city.

An anticipatory approval has been taken from the Chairman of the Standing Committee for the resolution, pending formal approval from the full Standing Committee.

The contractor will continue providing services for Toll and ECC collection at a weekly remittance of Rs 16.61 crore, amounting to Rs 864.18 crore annually.

In addition to the contract extension, the body also approved several proposals to rename roads in the Burari area after national heroes and local luminaries.

One such renaming was of the Burari Garhi Chopal via Valmiki Temple Main Road, which will now be known as Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki Marg.

Another road in Burari village will be renamed to Shaheed General Bipin Rawat Marg, in memory of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, who died in a helicopter crash in December 2021.

Streets were dedicated to Late Chandra Dev Tiwari, Late Krishan Tyagi, a former MLA of Burari, and Late Ved Prakash Bhardwaj for their contributions to the community.

The Mayor announced the installation of 50 new LED streetlights in each municipal ward.

Councillors urged that the number be increased to a minimum of 100 lights per ward to meet local demands. PTI NSM VN VN