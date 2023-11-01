MCD allocates Rs 20 lakh per zone for measures to combat air pollution in capital

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday said it has allocated Rs 20 lakh per zone for taking measures to combat air pollution in the city, which has been witnessing deteriorating air quality for a week now.

The capital's air quality has remained 'very poor' for five days on the trot, moving further towards the upper end of the category on Wednesday.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 372 at 10 am, the highest so far this season. The 24-hour average AQI was 359 on Tuesday, 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday and 261 on Friday.

Several areas within the city such as Nehru Nagar (402), Sonia Vihar (412), Rohini (403), Wazirpur (422), Bawana (403), Mundka (407), Anand Vihar (422) and New Moti Bagh (435) experienced a drastic deterioration in air quality, which plunged into the 'severe' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The MCD has allocated an amount of Rs 20 lakh per zone for taking steps to augment efforts towards air quality management in the city. The funds will be provided to all 12 zones so that the air quality improves over the next three days by taking dust mitigation measures, the civic body said in a statement.

"The amount will be utilised for strengthening the machinery and manpower to mitigate dust pollution. The funds will be used to make sprinklers functional and hire drivers... By using these funds, all zones will ensure the operation of anti-smog guns with full efficiency, along with manpower in their respective jurisdiction," it said.

As part of its efforts, the MCD will also focus on the deployment of machinery and manpower for clearing garbage along railway tracks, officials said.

It will purchase dust suppressants that will be sprayed using anti-smog guns and water sprinklers at least every alternate day during non-peak hours, they said.

The MCD has decided to take strict measures for regulating construction and dumping of demolition waste, they said.

The municipal corporation is implementing directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests from time to time, the statement said. PTI KND DIV DIV