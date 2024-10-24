MCD allocates Rs 20 lakh per zone for pollution control

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated a fund of Rs 20 lakh per zone to enhance air quality management in the city, a statement said on Thursday.

The funds will be utilised to strengthen machinery and manpower to mitigate dust pollution. Specifically, the money will be used to make sprinklers operational and to hire drivers, based on an assessment of the overall manpower required at the zonal level. it said.

With this funding, all 12 zones will ensure the efficient operation of anti-smog guns and adequate manpower in their respective jurisdictions, the statement noted.

As part of efforts to curb pollution, the MCD will purchase dust suppressants for use in anti-smog guns and water sprinklers. The MCD has also decided to implement strict measures to regulate the construction and demolition of waste dump sites.

In addition, all Zonal Deputy Commissioners (DCs) are directed to take action within their respective zones. They are to continue the collection drive for construction debris (malba), which includes strict monitoring of certifications and inspections conducted by maintenance teams, the statement said.

"Designated inspection teams are to conduct daily checks to prevent violations related to construction and demolition (C&D) waste and garbage burning. Teams may be adjusted based on need, but each team must actively monitor and issue challans to the violators," it said.

Furthermore, the civic body said all Public Works Department (PWD) roads, including central verges, will be thoroughly cleaned on a weekly basis to minimise dust accumulation.

"The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is strictly implementing the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management. The corporation is taking all possible measures to control air pollution," the statement added. PTI SJJ HIG