MCD allots Rs 40K per ward for street lights at Chhath ghats

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated Rs 1 crore to augment street lighting along the Chhath ghats across its 250 wards in the national capital, a statement said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Accordingly, each ward has been allocated an amount of Rs 40,000 to be used to strengthen street lighting around the Chhath Puja ghats, it added.

According to the MCD, its electrical and mechanical department will deploy staff to complete the lighting work at these ghats.

"Proper lighting will not only enhance the celebrations, but also ensure the safety and security of the large number of women and children who visit the ghats to perform puja," the statement said.

Advertisment

In addition to improving lighting, the MCD will also ensure sanitation and cleanliness at the Chhath ghats. Arrangements for parking will also be made to provide relief to the people visiting the ghats.

Meanwhile, the first day of Chhath Puja on Tuesday saw devotees immersing themselves in the Yamuna River for their ritual baths, despite thick layers of toxic foam covering its surface.

Chhath Puja, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, is celebrated with a rigorous four-day routine. The first day, known as "Nahay-Khay", involves a cleansing ritual where devotees bathe, wear new clothes, and prepare prasad offerings such as "chana daal" and "kaddoo bhaat".

Advertisment

The Delhi government has declared November 7 a public holiday in observance of Chhath celebrations. PTI SJJ SJJ ARI ARI