MCD appoints Akansha Sharma as director of education department

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has appointed Akansha Sharma as the director of its education department, according to an official notification issued on Friday.

Sharma is an IRSS and was posted as the DC in the Civil Lines Zone, it said.

She will replace Vikas Tripathi who headed the unified Municipal Corporation's education department since 2022.

Last year in May, the civic body had passed a proposal to promote Tripathi (IRSEE) as additional commissioner in the municipal corporation.

The appointment comes ahead of the mayoral polls slated for April 26. PTI SJJ AS AS