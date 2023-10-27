MCD appoints one teacher in each municipal school as 'Nature Coordinator'

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The MCD has started a unique initiative in which one teacher from each municipal school is nominated as a 'Nature Coordinator' and works for conservation and promotion of nature at schools.

They also inculcate a feeling of gratitude and dedication towards nature among children, civic officials said on Thursday The active participation of students will be ensured through eco clubs, growing plants, conducting environmental activities, and developing and monitoring kitchen gardens in schools under programmes run by the education department of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) namely -- "Prakriti Humse and Hum Prakriti Se", the civic body said.

The MCD has 250 wards across the city.