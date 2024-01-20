MCD attaches 668 properties in connection with property tax default

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has attached 668 properties across its 12 zones in connection with non-payment of property tax, an official statement said on Saturday.

In a crackdown on the property tax defaulters, the MCD's Assessment and Collection department took the action against those who evaded paying property tax across its zones.

During the last one week, 74 commercial and industrial properties have been attached by the Assessment and Collection department involving Rs 23.81 crore, which includes property of M/s Parshwanth Developer Pvt Ltd located at Khyber Pass, the statement said.

These attached properties are located in the area of Rohini, Mahipalpur, Dwarka, Mahavir Enclave, Netaji Subhash Place, Wazirpur Industrial area, Saket District Centre, Anand Parvat, Sakurpur, Swaroop Nagar, Rithala, Budh Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Punjabi Bagh and Siraspur.

Additionally, the department has decided to move to the court to prosecute the tax defaulters involving huge amounts.

In case the tax payers fail to pay their outstanding tax, further action for auctioning of such property will be initiated, the statement added.

The MCD has also issued online notices to more than five lakh taxpayers, who had not filed tax either in 2021-22 or in 2022-23 with an ultimatum to file their tax within 15 days, failing which coercive action under the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC)Act, 1957, (as amended) will be taken. PTI SJJ AS AS