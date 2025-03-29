MCD attaches 88 properties, 87 bank accounts of property tax defaulters

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) In a crackdown on property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has attached 88 properties and 87 bank accounts across all zones, recovering approximately Rs 25.75 crore in outstanding dues, a statement said.

In Keshav Puram zone, three properties were attached, leading to a recovery of Rs 5.7 lakh, according to the statement.

In City SP zone, 22 properties and 19 bank accounts were attached, resulting in a recovery of Rs 65.24 lakh.

Similarly, in Civil Lines zone, 45 properties and nine bank accounts were attached, recovering Rs 187.46 lakh.

In Rohini, four bank accounts were attached, recovering Rs 66.21 lakh.

The civic body has warned property owners to clear their dues before the March 31 deadline to avoid similar action.

To facilitate payments, all property tax offices in the zones and headquarters will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm, till March 31, the statement said. PTI NSM RUK RUK