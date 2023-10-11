MCD attaches property for non-payment of tax in Jasola institutional area

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Municipal authorities have "attached" a property in the Jasola institutional area here after its owners allegedly failed to pay outstanding property tax worth more than Rs 1 crore, the civic body said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said it has "identified all non-filers and tax defaulters", and will continue to take such action against them.

Taking stern action against property tax defaulters, the MCD has "attached one property -- All India Asian Education Foundation 3 & 4 in Jasola institutional area after its owners failed to pay the total outstanding property tax dues of Rs 1,24,11,238 (approximately Rs 1.24 crore)", it said.

"The property owners failed to pay the outstanding property tax due for the period 2017-18 to 2022-23, despite being given ample opportunities by the MCD to pay outstanding dues," the statement said.

Under the drive against property tax defaulters, the Assessment and Collection Department of the MCD has identified all non-filers and tax defaulters and such action against them shall continue under relevant provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, officials said. PTI KND ANB ANB