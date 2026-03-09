MCD begins 10-day drive to clear garbage from railway tracks, roads

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched a special 10-day drive across all its zones to remove garbage from railway tracks, roads, and other areas in the city to curb dust pollution.

According to an official statement released on Monday, the civic body said the campaign will focus on clearing construction and debris waste (C&D), municipal solid waste, and other garbage dumped along railway tracks, service roads, lanes, open plots, and drain embankments.

Water sprinklers and anti-smog guns are also being deployed on major roads to mitigate dust pollution, officials said.

The quantity of waste lying along railway tracks had already been reviewed by zonal deputy commissioners in coordination with railway authorities, and action for its removal has been initiated, the statement mentioned.

On Sunday, the first day of the campaign, around 250 metric tonnes of garbage was lifted from railway tracks across the city, while nearly 500 tonnes of waste was cleared from roads and other vulnerable locations during sanitation drives carried out by various zones.