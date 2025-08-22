MCD begins identifying areas for feeding stray dogs after SC modifies stray dog verdict

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Following the Supreme Court modifying its August 11 order, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun the process of identifying areas that can be designated as feeder points to feed stray dogs.

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its direction prohibiting the release of vaccinated stray dogs from shelters in Delhi-NCR and ordered the canines to be released post-sterilisation and de-worming. In its order, it also directed municipal authorities to create dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs in each municipal ward.

Persons found feeding dogs on streets in violation of its directions would face punishment, the top court added.

MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma chaired a meeting with officials to review the stray dog situation and chalk out an action plan in line with the court's orders.

Additionally, in line with the SC order, the Corporation also began working on a proposal for setting up a dog shelter in Dwarka’s Sector 29 and Bela Road, where aggressive dogs can be kept.

"There is ample space at both these sites, along with ABC (animal birth control) centres and kennels. In our previous order, we were already focusing on the ferocious dogs," the official said.

During the meeting, Sharma asked officials to identify and list suitable areas that can be designated as feeding points for dogs, in line with the apex court's ban on giving canines food in public places.

She directed officials to prepare a "concrete action plan" for large-scale sterilisation of stray dogs and to ensure arrangements for keeping aggressive and rabies-infected dogs in shelter homes. Sharma also stressed the need for coordination with animal welfare groups and NGOs for the care and rehabilitation of strays.

"The action plan must be implemented in a time-bound manner so that the top court's orders are strictly complied with, while also ensuring both public safety and animal welfare," she said.

Sharma underlined that the MCD is working towards a permanent solution to the stray dog issue and will adopt a "holistic approach" that balances animal welfare with public health. "Our objective is not limited to population control of dogs alone but to adopt an approach that safeguards both citizens and animals," she added. PTI NSM AMJ AMJ