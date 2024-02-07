MCD Budget 2024-25: Garbage management likely to get major share, workers may get shortchanged

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The AAP-led MCD is likely to keep a major share of the 2024-25 budgetary allocation for garbage management in the city, which is blighted by mountains of garbage in its three landfill sites.

Delhi Chief Minister had in March last year promised to flatten the three mountains of garbage by this year.

His another poll promise was to timely disburse the salary of MCD employees – a long standing demand of the aggrieved staff.

The civic body however may find it hard to come good on that front since a big chunk of its allocation of Rs 1,500 crore towards workers' salaries is proposed to be spent for other expenses.

The corporation has proposed to divert Rs 500 crore towards garbage management in the 2024-25 budget through motions tabled by AAP councillors in a special House meeting on Tuesday to hold deliberations on the upcoming budget.

The move has drawn flak from opposition BJP, which has accused the corporation of being corrupt and diverting funds allocated for such work as road repair, upkeep of parks and landscaping, budget for salary of employees and several other expenses on education and health.

The civic body is slated to announce its final budget for 2024-25 on Thursday.

Ahead of the MCD polls in 2022, Kejriwal had made 10 promises, including clearing the city's landfill sites, which accumulate millions of tonnes of legacy waste. His other guarantees were making MCD corruption-free, bringing ease in trade licensing procedure, repair of roads and lanes, regularisation of contractual employees, and timely payment of salaries to all municipal staff.

According to the estimates for 2024-25 budget, the civic body has proposed to increase the allocation for garbage management by transferring the funds from other expenses to speed up the process and achieve the set goal.

It claimed that the diversion of this amount especially to the discretionary fund of Mayor Shelly Oberoi will pave the way for increasing her financial power. PTI SJJ VN