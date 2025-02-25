MCD budget estimates likely to be adopted on March 19

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is likely to adopt its budget estimates for the upcoming financial year on March 19, sources said on Tuesday.

The special meetings for budget discussions will commence on March 3, with the Leader of Opposition, Raja Iqbal Singh, initiating the debate.

A speech by Congress leader Nazia Danish and a broader budget discussion will follow on March 10, the sources said.

On March 12, a general discussion on the budget will take place, the sources said, adding that the final adoption of the budget estimates is scheduled for March 19. PTI NSM NSM RUK RHL RHL