MCD budget likely to see hiked allocations for sanitation, health, education

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is expected to operate on an expanded budget of approximately Rs 17,000 crore for the financial year 2025-26, with increased allocations for sanitation, health, education and horticulture, sources in the civic body said.

MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar on Tuesday approved the revised budget for 2024-25 and the proposed budget for 2025-26, which have been sent to the municipal secretary for tabling before the standing committee, an official said on condition of anonymity.

However, there is a possibility that the municipal commissioner may present the budget in the House again this year, as the Supreme Court is yet to deliver its verdict on a plea challenging the formation of the standing committee.

To boost revenue, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is focusing on increasing income from property tax and advertisements.

According to sources, the corporation has proposed a property tax income target of Rs 4,000 crore for 2025-26, up from Rs 3,121 crore in the revised estimates for 2024-25. So far, Rs 1,692 crore has been collected under this head.

The advertisement sector is also expected to contribute significantly, with a proposed target of Rs 700 crore, more than double the Rs 300 crore set in the previous budget.

The key allocations in the proposed budget include Rs 4,907 crore for sanitation, up from Rs 4,305 crore in the revised estimates for 2024-25.

The education sector is expected to receive Rs 1,663 crore, slightly higher than the estimated Rs 1,645 crore for the current year, while the health budget will increase from Rs 1,814 crore to Rs 1,832 crore, the sources said.

The horticulture department's allocation is likely to be Rs 393 crore, reflecting the civic body's focus on improving green spaces. The allocation for parking is likely to remain unchanged at Rs 200 crore.

According to MCD rules, the municipal commissioner must present the budget proposals before the standing committee by December 10. The proposals are then discussed in the ward committees and the standing committee before being presented in the House for final approval.

This year, the budget presentation is likely to be delayed till January until the time the Supreme Court resolves the current uncertainties. PTI SJJ ARI