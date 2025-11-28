MCD bypoll: Delhi Metro to run from 4 am on polling, counting day

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on both the polling and counting days of the upcoming MCD by-elections to facilitate the early movement of polling personnel and staff across the city.

The elections are scheduled in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, train services will start from all terminal stations at 4 am on Sunday, November 30, the polling day.

Trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am, after which the regular Sunday timetable will be followed.

The last train from all terminal stations will leave at 11:30 pm, half an hour later than usual, it stated.

On Wednesday, December 3, the day of counting, services will again commence at 4 am with a 30-minute frequency till 6 am. Regular weekday services will resume thereafter, the corporation added. PTI SHB PRK PRK