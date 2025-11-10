MCD bypolls: 74 women candidates among 133 nominations

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) A total 133 nominations, including those from BJP, AAP and Congress candidates, have been filed for the bypolls to 12 MCD wards scheduled on November 30, according to a statement from Delhi State Election Commission.
On the final day of filing nominations, 132 candidates submitted their papers, it said.
Out of the total 133 nominations filed for the bypolls, 74 were from female candidates and 59 by male candidates, it said.
The scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 12 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 15. Polling will take place on November 30and counting of votes will be held on December 3, the Commission said.
"The Commission expresses appreciation for the coordinated efforts of all election officials and stake holders for ensuring a smooth, orderly and transparent nomination process. The State Election Commission reaffirms its commitment to conduct free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections across all wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi," it said.
The BJP previously held the nine of the 12 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi that fell vacant as the sitting councilors were elected MLAs in the Assembly polls held in February. The remaining three were held by the AAP. PTI VIT NB