MCD bypolls: BJP expresses confidence, AAP alleges irregularities

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The by-elections held across 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday sparked a fresh round of political confrontation between the BJP and the AAP, with both sides projecting contrasting narratives of the day's polling.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the party was confident of a strong showing, citing feedback gathered from party workers and his visits to seven wards.

"For the first time, bypolls were held simultaneously in 12 wards, creating a new situation. Despite the traditionally low voter turnout in local elections, BJP's organisational strength proved beneficial today," he said.

Sachdeva said voters were "seen coming to the BJP booths to get their voter slips made," reflecting what he described as a favourable public sentiment.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta cast her vote with her family in her home ward of Shalimar Bagh, while several senior BJP leaders, including MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor, voted in their respective areas.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh also thanked citizens for participating in the polling and expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge as the "clear and decisive victor".

He said a strong mandate would help accelerate civic development and improve service delivery.

The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, levelled serious allegations, accusing the BJP of "resorting to foul play".

In an X post, AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that a local station house officer was "campaigning for the BJP candidate in plain clothes" and alleged inaction by the Election Commission.

There was no immediate response available from the BJP over the allegations.

In another post, the AAP cited an incident in Narayana ward, where a voter reportedly found her vote already cast. "The BJP is stealing votes even in MCD bypolls, and the Election Commission and administration are supporting them," it alleged.

The results of the bypolls -- in which 51 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray -- will be declared on December 3. The contest is being closely watched as another direct face-off between the BJP and AAP after the Assembly elections in February this year. PTI MHS RUK RUK