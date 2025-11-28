MCD bypolls: BJP faces first electoral test after Delhi assembly poll success

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Delhi is geared up for MCD bypolls in 12 wards on November 30, with the major parties and independents going full throttle — roadshows, street meetings and door-to-door contacts — on the final day of the campaigning on Friday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a roadshow in Shalimar Bagh B ward, asserted that the BJP candidates in all the wards are receiving tremendous "blessings" of the people, and it will be reflected in the results on December 3.

A total of 51 candidates, including 26 women, are in the fray for the polls due on November 30. The BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates (8), followed by AAP (6) and Congress (5).

As many as 580 voting booths have been set up across 143 polling locations. A total of 2,320 polling party personnel have been assigned for these many booths, along with a 20 per cent reserve strength of 464. Security arrangements include the deployment of 2,265 Delhi Police personnel, 580 Home Guards, and 13 companies of CAPF. Ten strong room-cum-counting centres have been designated.

It is the first major electoral challenge faced by the BJP after it registered an emphatic victory in the Delhi Assembly polls in February, winning 48 of the 70 seats and forming a government led by Chief Minister Gupta.

Out of the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards going for polls, nine were earlier held by the BJP and three by the AAP.

It will be a battle of prestige for the BJP in seats like Shalimar Bagh, from where Gupta was a councillor before winning the Assembly election from the same assembly constituency.

Dwarka B, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar seats are also important for the party. The Dwarka B constituency was vacated by the BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from the West Delhi seat.

"We are paying special attention to Shalimar Bagh B and Dwarka B seats, as those were held by our prominent leaders earlier. The party is confident of winning not only both these wards but also improving its previous tally of nine seats," a senior Delhi BJP functionary said.

The entire machinery of the BJP's Delhi unit, including seven sitting Lok Sabha MPs, the chief minister and ministers of her government, party MLAs and MCD councillors, among others, have campaigned extensively in all the 12 wards.

The AAP, after losing power in Delhi, is seeking to dent the BJP by increasing the number of wards in its kitty. The party campaign was led by former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and former Delhi minister Gopal Rai.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal did not take part in the campaign.

While the BJP leaders claim that the party candidates will register victories for the work done by its government, the AAP leaders alleged betrayal by the saffron party.

The BJP government has pushed Delhi into "complete collapse" by failing on various fronts, including electricity, water supply and air pollution, charged Atishi.

Voting for the bypolls will be held in all 12 wards from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on November 30, with counting of votes slated for December 3.

All polling stations will be monitored through webcasting to ensure real-time oversight of the polling process, officials said.

QR codes displayed at polling stations will allow voters to submit instant feedback online after casting their vote. To enhance the voting experience and promote inclusive participation, each ward will be equipped with one Model Polling Booth as well as one Pink Booth, designed to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment for voters.

The silence period came into effect from 5.30 pm on November 28.

The State Election Commission, Delhi, has ordered a complete prohibition on displaying any election matter, including the results of opinion polls or any form of survey, in any media — electronic, digital or print — or otherwise from 5:30 pm on November 28 to 5:30 pm on November 30, corresponding with the close of polling for the MCD bye-elections. PTI VIT SLB AMJ AMJ