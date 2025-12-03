MCD bypolls: BJP thanks Delhi voters, says results reaffirm 'trust in meaningful work'

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The BJP thanked the people of Delhi for helping the party win seven of the 12 wards in the recent MCD bypolls, even as the AAP said losses in two previously held wards showed a decline in the saffron party's popularity.

Bypolls for 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards were held on November 30, and the results were announced on Wednesday morning. The BJP won seven wards, the AAP three, while Congress and All India Forward Bloc secured one ward each.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva described the outcome as a "clear message from the mandate".

"The results of the civic body bye-elections have once again reaffirmed that the people of Delhi are placing their trust in meaningful work, credible leadership and accountable governance. A total of 45.9 per cent of the votes were cast in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is more than 10 per cent higher than that of the opposing parties," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

Sachdeva added that the results clearly indicate that the BJP has "once again emerged as a strong, united, and decisive force in municipal governance," and said the public has given top priority to "stability, transparency, and development-oriented leadership". "This is a positive sign of democratic consciousness," he added. He also congratulated party workers for their collective efforts.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also thanked the people for "bestowing their invaluable blessings on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Municipal Corporation bye-elections of Delhi".

She said in a post on X in Hindi, "This victory stands as a strong testament to the tireless hard work, dedication, discipline, and collective strength of our committed workers and organisation. Warm congratulations and best wishes to all the BJP candidates who have emerged victorious in the by-elections. Our government remains fully committed to the all-round development of Delhi and is working continuously, without pause." Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said the elections showed the BJP is losing ground. "The election was a small one. The Aam Aadmi Party remained in three wards. The BJP, even after resorting to unfair practices, fell from nine to seven.

"Two things have become evident in the first litmus test of the BJP government in Delhi: the BJP is losing ground. Big BJP leaders and MPs declared from the stage that 'If you elect an AAP councillor, we will not allow development work,' yet even then the BJP's tally went down," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

In the bypolls, the AAP retained Dakshinpuri but lost Chandni Chowk and Chandni Mahal wards to the BJP and All India Forward Bloc, respectively. The party won Naraina and Mundka wards, which were earlier held by the BJP. The saffron party, meanwhile, lost Mundka and Sangam Vihar A wards out of the nine it held earlier, with Sangam Vihar A ward going to a Congress candidate.