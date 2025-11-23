MCD bypolls: Campaigning for BJP nominees Delhi CM stresses on improving civic facilities

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday campaigned for the BJP candidates in the fray for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi bypolls, listing out her government's achievements in the past eight months and emphasising its commitment to improving civic facilities.

Attending public meetings, party Panna Pramukh conferences and 'Chai Pe Charcha' interactions in various wards where the bypoll is to be held on November 30, she urged people to extend strong support to BJP candidates and asked party workers to work resolutely in ensuring a historic victory.

The events were also attended by BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sahrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal, and Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Gupta highlighted the development initiatives undertaken by the BJP government in Delhi, stating that her administration has given new momentum and direction to the city's growth.

She emphasised that every commitment of the Delhi Government is focused on improving the lives of residents and making daily life more convenient.

To strengthen the economic environment, measures have been taken for ease of doing business, and arbitrary fee hikes by private schools have been curbed, the chief minister said.

She added that special emphasis has been laid on infrastructure development, resulting in the continuous expansion and modernisation of facilities in every street, ward, and colony.

This includes the upgrading of roads, improved street lighting, enhanced sanitation and waste management, strengthened drainage systems, and the beautification of public spaces, the chief minister said. PTI SLB NSD NSD