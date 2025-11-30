MCD bypolls: Civic issues drag voters to polling booths

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by-elections to 12 wards on Sunday, civic concerns such as sanitation, water supply, road maintenance, safety and public lighting emerged as the dominant issues shaping voter choices.

For most voters, long-standing problems in their neighbourhoods were reason enough to step out and cast their ballot.

Eighty-year-old Kamla Devi said the poor waste management system pushed her to vote. "Garbage isn't collected on time and our lanes remain dirty. I voted hoping for better cleanliness and regular waste collection," she said.

Sixty-five-year-old Savitri Sharma said she was troubled by damaged roads and frequent waterlogging during the monsoon. "The roads break every year and water collects everywhere. I voted for proper road repair and relief from waterlogging," she said.

Safety concerns were a priority for 68-year-old Kailash Prasad, who pointed to non-functional street lights and poorly maintained parks. "There's darkness in many lanes and parks are not safe for the elderly. I want better lighting and improved security," he said.

For 63-year-old Meena Verma, unreliable water supply was the biggest issue.

"We receive dirty water on several days and the supply is irregular. Clean and dependable water supply is our most urgent need," she said.

Another voter said that basic maintenance work -- from the upkeep of neighbourhood parks to regular cleaning drives -- needs special attention from the civic body.

Polling for the MCD bypolls began on Sunday morning amid tight security and continued until 5.30 pm. The votes will be counted on December 3. PTI NSM RUK RUK