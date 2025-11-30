MCD bypolls conducted peacefully, sees 38.51 per cent voter turnout

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The by-elections to 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi went off peacefully on Sunday with a subdued voter turnout of 38.51 per cent being recorded till 5.30 pm.

The 2022 MCD polls had recorded a voter turnout of 50.47 per cent.

The polling remained completely peaceful, with no untoward incident or commotion reported at any booth, the State Election Commission said.

Polling was not disrupted due to technical issues of EVM malfunctions, officials said.

Civic concerns -- including sanitation, water supply, road maintenance, safety and public lighting -- emerged as the dominant issues shaping voter choices in the bypolls.

For most voters, long-standing problems in their neighbourhoods were reason enough to step out to cast their ballot. At many polling stations, elderly were seen queuing up to exercise their franchise and exhorting the younger population to do so.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) levelled serious allegations, accusing the BJP of "resorting to foul play". It said that in Dakshinpuri ward, a former station house officer was campaigning for the BJP candidate. However, the BJP hit back, saying that AAP has already prepared an excuse for its loss.

Chandni Mahal ward recorded the highest participation with a voter turnout of 55.93 per cent and Greater Kailash the lowest with 26.76 per cent participation, according to the State Election Commission.

Among the 12 wards where polling was held, Mundka registered a turnout of 44.50 per cent, Shalimar Bagh-B 36.53 per cent, Ashok Vihar 33.82 per cent, and Chandni Chowk 35.65 per cent.

The voter participation in Dwarka-B was recorded at 29.76 per cent, in Dichaon Kalan 37.20 per cent, Naraina 42.76 per cent, Sangam Vihar-A 44.40 per cent, and in Dakshin Puri 40.23 per cent. Vinod Nagar saw 36.47 per cent voting.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged the citizens to participate in large numbers, stating that voting is a democratic duty that strengthens governance and development. Gupta, who voted at her local booth in Shalimar Bagh along with her family, described the act as fulfilling her "democratic responsibility".

The State Election Commission had set up 580 booths across 143 polling locations for the 12 bypolls. A total of 2,320 election commission personnel, 580 home guards and 2,265 other personnel, along with 13 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces facilitated the electoral exercise. The fate of 51 candidates, including 26 women, will be decided at the ballot. The results will be declared on December 3.

The election is being closely observed as the AAP and the BJP will take on each other again after the Assembly polls. The BJP won 48 out of the 70 seats in the Assembly elections and returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, ousting the AAP. Of the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards, nine were earlier held by the BJP and three by the AAP. PTI SLB NSM MHS RUK RUK