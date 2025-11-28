MCD bypolls: Congress targets AAP, BJP; Urges voters to back party

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) With campaigning ending on Friday for the November 30 municipal bypolls in 12 wards, the Delhi Congress launched an attack on both the AAP and the BJP, accusing them of "failing Delhi" on issues ranging from pollution and civic maintenance to women's safety and housing.

There was no immediate response available from the BJP and AAP over the allegations.

At a press conference held at the Constitution Club, Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav urged voters to support the party, claiming that 12 years of AAP and BJP governance had created "a living hell" in the capital.

He said Delhi was grappling with broken roads, contaminated water, a deteriorating transport system, and rising crime, while both parties "continued to trade blame instead of solving problems".

Congress also showcased a video contrasting what it said was the development under former chief minister Sheila Dikshit with the present conditions.

Senior Congress leaders Qazi Nizamuddin, Alka Lamba, Rajendrapal Gautam, Danish Abrar and Abhishek Dutt also spoke at the conference, criticising the state of pollution, slum rehabilitation, women’s safety and education. They accused the AAP of failing to build on Delhi's employment and education systems and the BJP of being "anti-poor" for the past demolition drives.

Yadav asserted that during Congress's rule, they converted DTC’s fleet to CNG, ensured uninterrupted power supply, improved security, expanded the Metro, built 56,000 houses for the poor and strengthened the city’s public institutions.

"Since 2013, women have felt unsafe, and Delhi has become a crime capital," he said, citing prolonged AQI levels above 400 and claiming that 17,188 people died due to pollution in a single year.

Nizamuddin accused AAP of destroying employment opportunities built over decades, and charged the BJP with being "anti-poor" for demolishing slums. He said the bypolls may not change power equations but would reflect the public mood.

Alka Lamba expressed concern over an advisory issued in the United States on women’s safety in Delhi, alleging rising incidents of molestation and snatching while the "four-engine government" had failed to curb crime.

Rajendra Pal Gautam accused both AAP and BJP of neglecting Dalits, minorities and the poor, and criticised the renaming of Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas and "commercialisation" of higher education under the Delhi government.

Campaigning for the 12-seat bypoll ended Friday, with 51 candidates -- including 26 women -- in the fray. PTI MHS APL