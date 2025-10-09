MCD bypolls likely soon; Delhi State Election Commission issues draft list of polling stations

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The State Election Commission of Delhi, which is gearing up for bypolls to 12 municipal wards in the near future, has sought objections from the stakeholders, including political parties and the public, over the draft list of the polling stations.

The municipal wards fell vacant due to the election of councillors in February's Assembly polls. The wards also include Shalimar Bagh B that was earlier represented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who was the councillor from the Dwarka B ward, was elected as a member of Parliament in the general election held last year.

Mundka, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichauon Kala, Naraina, Sangam Vihar, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar are the other wards where the bypolls are due.

The State Election Commission on Thursday notified the general public and other stakeholders for submitting their suggestions and objections regarding the draft list of polling stations. The list contains details of the polling area and building as well as of the voters assigned to the respective polling stations.

The commission is likely to announce the date of the bypolls by the weekend, sources said.

The poll panel has directed the district election officers and returning officers concerned to ensure that the Delimitation Order of October 2022 is fully implemented while preparing the list of polling stations.

It has further instructed that all polling stations should be located on the ground floor of the designated buildings in the respective wards.

Importantly, the commission has directed that all sites for polling stations should be located in the same ward and capped the number of maximum voters at each to 1,500.

Of the 12 wards going to the bypolls, nine were held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and three by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). PTI VIT RC