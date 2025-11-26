MCD bypolls: State Election Commission launches official song for voter awareness

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The State Election Commission on Wednesday launched an official song as part of voter awareness campaign for the MCD bypolls to 12 wards on November 30.

The song titled titled 'Dilli Bole-Har Vote Hai Anmol' was formally released by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev.

Speaking at the launch, Dev highlighted that the objective of the theme song is to encourage every eligible citizen to participate in the democratic process with responsibility and enthusiasm.

He emphasised that every vote carries equal weight and plays a vital role in strengthening grassroot democracy, according to an official statement.

The song, produced in an audio–video format, showcases the spirit of Delhi and appeals to citizens across all age groups to exercise their right to vot, it said.

Joint Secretary Adeshwar Kant said the theme song will be disseminated widely across digital platforms, social media, outdoor screens, and community outreach channels to maximise public awareness ahead of the MCD bye elections in 12 wards. PTI SLB NB